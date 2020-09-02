SVENDSEN - Evelyn G. passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 at the age of 90. She and her late husband, Kenneth, were happily married for 69 years, with homes in North Massapequa, Port Washington, and then Huntington. After raising three girls, Evelyn took on responsibilities at the Village Bath Club in Manhasset and the Roslyn Country Club, both of which were owned by her husband, Ken. She was also active in her local literacy program, volunteering as a tutor. In their retirement years, Evelyn and Ken enjoyed many trips throughout the world, often traveling with friends and the L.I. Restaurant and Caterers Association. Evelyn is survived by her loving daughters Karen, Pam, and Debbie, and their husbands Paul, Dewey, and Bill; four grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. She will be remembered for creating a happy and loving home, her strong devotion to her husband and daughters, and her warm smile for everyone.







