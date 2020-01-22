|
|
NONNON - Evelyn Joan (nee Clasen), aged 89, on January 16, 2020, of W. Babylon, NY and Stuart, FL. Beloved wife of Eugene. Devoted mother of Michelle List (William), Melinda McLaughlin (Dr. Edward), Denise Delaney Yaremko (James), Ava Donohue (Craig), Gary Nonnon (Assem) and the late Gene Nonnon. Cherished grandmother to 16 grandchildren and great grandmother to 6. Visiting Thursday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main St., Babylon, NY. Funeral Mass Friday, 10:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Church Outreach, in her name appreciated. www.boyd-spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020