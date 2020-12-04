1/1
Evelyn Lalicki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lalicki - Evelyn T. on November 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Although she lived in Plainview for the last couple of years, her heart and home will always be in Farmingdale. It was there that she and Tommy raised their 6 children. Although she was considered a "homemaker," she found time for all the activities of her kids, along with her own involvement in church and community groups. She was a member of the St. James Rosary Society, a Eucharistic minister and lector, President of the Farmingdale Columbi-ettes and a board member of the Farmingdale Seniors Club. Yet, she was also the go-to person if you needed a ride, a last-minute babysitter or to pick up something from the store. She was predeceased by her husband Tommy and her son-in-law Brad Lippman. She was the loving mother of Michael (Susie), Paul (Grace), Diane (Jimmy) Eschert, Karen (Billy) Bensen, Marie Lippman, Peter (Kathy). She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Reposing at Chapey Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage, Saturday from 9-10am. Funeral Mass 10:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Massa-pequa Park. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Reposing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved