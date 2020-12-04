Lalicki - Evelyn T. on November 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Although she lived in Plainview for the last couple of years, her heart and home will always be in Farmingdale. It was there that she and Tommy raised their 6 children. Although she was considered a "homemaker," she found time for all the activities of her kids, along with her own involvement in church and community groups. She was a member of the St. James Rosary Society, a Eucharistic minister and lector, President of the Farmingdale Columbi-ettes and a board member of the Farmingdale Seniors Club. Yet, she was also the go-to person if you needed a ride, a last-minute babysitter or to pick up something from the store. She was predeceased by her husband Tommy and her son-in-law Brad Lippman. She was the loving mother of Michael (Susie), Paul (Grace), Diane (Jimmy) Eschert, Karen (Billy) Bensen, Marie Lippman, Peter (Kathy). She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Reposing at Chapey Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage, Saturday from 9-10am. Funeral Mass 10:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Massa-pequa Park. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.







