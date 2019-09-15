|
|
MUGNOLA - Evelyn "Lyn" of East Northport, NY on September 9, 2019, 92 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Nick. Loving mother of Lynn Lindstadt (Doody), Janet Swager (Ed) & Frank Mugnola (Janna). Cherished grand- mother of Francine, Robert, Madison, Lexi & Renee. Adoring great grandmother of Stephanie (C.J.), Kristina, & Kimberly. Dear great great grandmother of Mia. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Friday September 20, 2-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 21, 10:30 am at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Burial to follow at parish cemetery. In Lyn's memory donations to () or Cystic Fibrosis foundation (www.cff.org) would be appreciated. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 15, 2019