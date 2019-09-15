Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
Northport, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Mugnola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Lyn Mugnola


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Lyn Mugnola Notice
MUGNOLA - Evelyn "Lyn" of East Northport, NY on September 9, 2019, 92 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Nick. Loving mother of Lynn Lindstadt (Doody), Janet Swager (Ed) & Frank Mugnola (Janna). Cherished grand- mother of Francine, Robert, Madison, Lexi & Renee. Adoring great grandmother of Stephanie (C.J.), Kristina, & Kimberly. Dear great great grandmother of Mia. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Friday September 20, 2-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 21, 10:30 am at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Burial to follow at parish cemetery. In Lyn's memory donations to () or Cystic Fibrosis foundation (www.cff.org) would be appreciated. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now