|
|
KAPLER - Evelyn M.of Amityville, NY on September 26, 2019. Loving mother of Kathleen Orth, Nancy Kusner (Andrew), the late James Kapler, Matthew Kapler, the late Joseph Kapler & Timothy Kapler. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Erica, Matthew, Brian, Megan, Marc, Melissa and Nicholas. Great-grand-mother of Julia, Lily, Andrew and Dylan. She was a friend to all and will be missed. Reposing Monday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway (Rte 110), Amityville, NY. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, Amityville. Private Cremation to follow. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 29, 2019