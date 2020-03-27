|
|
PERNESIGLIO - Evelyn M. of East Islip, on March 26, 2020. Evelyn was an active parishioner of St. Mary's R.C. Church and member for many years of the East Islip Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Beloved wife of the late John Pernesiglio. Loving mother of Peter J. (Ellen) and Ralph (Gloria). Cherished grandmother of Peter, Robyn, Derek, Jason, Richie and Michael. Adored great grandmother of Michael, Alexander, and Scarlett. Grave- side service on March 30, 2020, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, L.I. To celebrate Evelyn's life, a memorial visitation and Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been en- trusted to Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Evelyn's memory to St. Mary's R.C. Church in East Islip, NY. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2020