COLLINS - Evelyn Marie (Van Dyke) a longtime resident of Huntington and more recently of Port Washington, NY, died peacefully on June 8, 2020, following many years with Alzheimer's Disease. Born on Christmas Eve in 1928, Evelyn grew up in and around Bayville on the North Shore of Long Island. In her teens she met the love of her life and loving husband of nearly 70 years, Michael J. Collins, who survives her. Evelyn, known by many of her life-long friends as "Stee," -- the moniker's origin unknown -- graduated from Glen Cove High School in 1946 and later from the Katharine Gibbs School on New York City's Park Avenue. She worked as a secretary for the Seaman Paper Company in New York and later in the U.S. Copyright Office at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., where she moved with her new husband Mike who was finishing his studies at The George Washington University. Her job at the Library was an exciting one in the lively music and lyrics copyright department where professional analysts hummed and sang aloud at their desks to determine if tunes were original or copied. The young couple returned to Long Island to live and raise a family, and Evelyn quickly became and remained very engaged in their four children's rearing, education and play. Once a grandmother, she never hesitated to babysit to provide her own kids with a much-needed break. Having lost her own mother at age 11, Evelyn was a dedicated mom to her own brood, and in several ways to many of their young friends as well. Evelyn is survived by her children and their spouses, respectively: Jeffrey and Heather Collins of Hingham, MA; Barbara and Frank Minerva of Rye, NY; Robert and Sarah Collins of Lake Forest, IL; and Michael and Theresa Collins of Huntington Station, NY. Her adoring grandchildren are Nicholas Collins, Kaitlin Ryan and her husband Colin, Alison Collins, Hilary Collins, Gareth Collins, Zachary Collins and his wife Paula, Jennifer Minerva, Kristen Minerva, Matthew Collins, and Benjamin Collins. Evelyn and her husband are also blessed by two great-grandsons, Connor and Cameron Ryan, sister-in-law Betty Van Dyke, and seven nieces and nephews. Her half-brothers are John W. Van Dyke and Walter Carl Van Dyke.Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, Walter Van Dyke and Mary Anne Cleary, her beloved younger brother Robert E. Van Dyke, her adored aunt Ellen "Mimi" Cleary, and first cousin and sidekick Irene "Rene" Rogers. Due to COVID-19 risks and restrictions, interment will be private. A celebration of Evelyn's life is planned for a safer future date, to be announced. June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. Donations in Evelyn's name to the Alzheimer's Association would be greatly appreciated by her family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 23, 2020.