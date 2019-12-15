Newsday Notices
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Interment
Following Services
Maple Grove Cemetery
Kew Gardens,, NY
McGIBNEY - Evelyn M. of Farmingville, NY on December 4, 2019 in her 90th year. Devoted wife of the late John JP. Beloved mother to John (Robin). Cherished grandmother to JD, Michael, Adam and Joshua and loving great grandmother to Ava. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Tuesday 8PM. Funeral service Wednesday 9:30AM. Interment following Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY. Visiting Tuesday 2-4PM and 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019
