McGIBNEY - Evelyn M. of Farmingville, NY on December 4, 2019 in her 90th year. Devoted wife of the late John JP. Beloved mother to John (Robin). Cherished grandmother to JD, Michael, Adam and Joshua and loving great grandmother to Ava. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Tuesday 8PM. Funeral service Wednesday 9:30AM. Interment following Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY. Visiting Tuesday 2-4PM and 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019