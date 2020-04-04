|
SILVERGLIT - Evelyn It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Evelyn Silverglit on March 29, 2020, at the age of 95 years. Her proudest accomplishment was the close relationship she had with her whole family. To her, nothing was more important than family. Evelyn went back to school with two children under the age of seven and got her masters in guidance in one summer. She was an elementary school guidance counselor and had postings all over New York City. At the age of 65, she officially retired from being a guidance counselor but continued to work until the very end. She was an adjunct professor at Queens College, a Docent at the Nassau County Museum of Art and she independently spearheaded and developed an outreach art program where she lectured at local libraries. She maintained strong friendships and a busy social calendar through her involvement with multiple book clubs, film and women's groups and as an avid bridge player. Her favorite times were when she could spend time with her family, whether it was on the holidays or at the theatre or over the phone. Evelyn lived and left this life on her own terms - enjoying every moment till the very end. She will be sorely missed by her two daughters Susie and Annie, their husbands Brian and Andy, and her beloved grandchildren, Sam and Nikki, Daniel, Hanna, Jodi, Aaron and Meital, Amy and Kevin. A Memorial at the Riverside-Nassau North Chapel in Great Neck to be held later.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 4, 2020