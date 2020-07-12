Evelyn Virginia Santorelli DeMaio, mother of four, grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of two, died peacefully at the age of ninety-five on July 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Evelyn was born on June 6, 1925 in Poughkeepsie, New York to James and Angelina Santorelli. An avid student, she graduated New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn and became a bookkeeper during World War II at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. It was there that she met Louis DeMaio, a Navy sailor, Sonarman Third Class. They married on May 3, 1947 and were devoted to one another until his death on June 5, 1990. Together they raised four children, Linda, Raymond, Edward, and Lois. Evelyn realized her dream of home ownership in 1959 when she and her husband bought a house in Deer Park, New York. It was here, she earned an Associates Degree from SUNY Farmingdale and began the career in which she was most proud of, an employee of the Deer Park School District. She worked in a number of schools before finally retiring in 2013, after forty-two years, at the age of eighty-eight. Her retirement party was celebrated by her "second family" at May Moore School and was attended by over one hundred admiring students, colleagues, and family. "Evie" loved to travel, first with her husband Lou and then with her sister, children, and grandchildren. During her trips, she never shied away from an adventure, describing herself as "spunky". An accomplished crocheter and knitter, she bestowed many blankets and baby gifts on family and friends. She always enjoyed a good book and was a great fan of classic movies. An ardent sports enthusiast, she passionately followed the New York Yankees and the Rangers. In 2018, Evelyn moved to the Atria in Briarcliff Manor to be closer to her family. She thrived in the midst of her contemporaries and was designated as an "ambassador", taking an active role in the community's social life. She is survived by her daughter, Linda, and her husband, Andrew, her son, Raymond and his wife, Debbie, her son, Edward, and his wife, Nancy, and her daughter, Lois, and her husband, Jim. She also leaves behind her adoring grandchildren, John, Katie, Liz, Rick, and his wife Lara, Meredith, and her fiance Joe, Mark, and Emily, and her great grandsons, Alexander and Julian. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY 11729 on Monday (7/13) from 2:00-4:00 & 7:00-9:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at Ss Cyril & Methodius RC Church at 9:15 am. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evelyn's favorite charities: Operation Smile, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or the American Cancer Society.www.boyd-caratozzolofuneralhome.com