|
|
WHITTINGTON - Evelyn (nee White) of Westbury, on August 7, 2019. Devoted wife of the late William C., Jr. Beloved mother of Maryalice Donahue (Kevin), William C., III (Danielle), Richard (Debra) and Elizabeth (Christa), Loving grandmother of Jaime, Lauren, Nathan, Meaghan, Matthew, Andrew and Dave. "Ev" was an active member of St. Brigid's parish, participating in many ministries for over 35 years. They were all important to her, but her passion was Parish Outreach, touching and improving so many lives over the many years she dedicated to it. The family will receive friends Monday and Tuesday, August 12 & 13, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, NY 11756. Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:45 AM at St. Brigid RC Church, Westbury, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Brigid's Parish Outreach or the L.I. Alzheimer's Foundation in Evelyn's memory would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 11, 2019