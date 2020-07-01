Everado Naranjo

NARANJO - Everardo of Floral Park, LI on June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Nimia Delgado. Loving father of Karla Santos. Everardo is also survived by the Naranjo family. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2-4:30 and7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:45 am in St. Kilian RC Church, Farmingdale. Cremation will be private. Under the current COVID 19 guidelines, social distancing rules will apply when visiting the funeral home, all visitors must wear masks in the funeral home. No more than 40 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any one time. www.powellfh.com.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 1, 2020.