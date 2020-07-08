MAXWELL - Everett J. Jr., age 90, of Sayville, on July 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Muriel. Loving father of Paul (Wanda), William (Karen), Marianne (Mathew) Kersey, Michael (Maria), and Claire (William) Gallo. Proud grandfather of Kelly, Sean, Christopher, Katharine, Sarah, Elise, Olivia, Charles and Maxwell. Adored great grandfather of Emma, Jeannette & Hazel. Cherished brother of Sheila. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy., Bayport, Thursday July 9th, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Friday July 10th, at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 8, 2020.