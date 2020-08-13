DEVLIN - Evert James passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020, at the age of 88. James was predeceased by his wife Joan (Leahy) and survived by his children, Kathy DiBari, predeceased by son-in -law Joseph DiBari, Kevin, Timothy & wife Constance, Maureen & Patrick along with four grandchildren Laura DiBari, Joseph DiBari, Danielle DiBari & Connor Devlin along with long time companion Beatrice Bowland. Jim performed Military Service with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After service James graduated from Brooklyn College and in 1957 joined the Nassau County Police Department. James was a 50 year resident of Massapequa and Bethpage, NY. James was deeply involved with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children where he traveled around the United States to assist local Police Departments with investigations. A wake will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Chapey Funeral Home in Bethpage, NY. A Fu- neral Mass will be held at Maria Regina Church on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 9:45am in Seaford, NY.







