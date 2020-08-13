1/
Ezio Pradelli
PRADELLI- Ezio L, entered the gates of Heaven on August 9, 2020. He was 97 years old. Beloved husband of the late Linda Piacentini Pradelli. Devoted father of Roger, Richard and the late John Pradelli. Cherished grandfather of Lorenzo, Giovanni and Giuliana. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd. (at Whitewood Dr.), Massapequa Park Friday 4-8pm. Prayer service Saturday 9:30am in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Grace Cemetery, Massapequa. massapequafuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Reposing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
15
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
