Ezio Pradelli

PRADELLI- Ezio L, entered the gates of Heaven on August 9, 2020. He was 97 years old. Beloved husband of the late Linda Piacentini Pradelli. Devoted father of Roger, Richard and the late John Pradelli. Cherished grandfather of Lorenzo, Giovanni and Giuliana. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd. (at Whitewood Dr.), Massapequa Park Friday 4-8pm. Prayer service Saturday 9:30am in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Grace Cemetery, Massapequa. massapequafuneralhome.com