DEROSA- Fabrizio "Fabby", 85, lifetime resident of Huntington, on March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Hester for 58 years. Loving and proud father of Alex (Susan), John (Pat), Dave, Fabrice (Cam) & Joseph (Sylvia). Adored grandfather of 6. Proud US Navy Veteran, member of Mill River Rod & Gun Club and 55 year DEC Hunter Safety Instructor. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport, Tuesday 10 AM. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019