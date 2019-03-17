Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Centerport, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fabrizio DeRosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fabrizio DeRosa


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Fabrizio DeRosa Notice
DEROSA- Fabrizio "Fabby", 85, lifetime resident of Huntington, on March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Hester for 58 years. Loving and proud father of Alex (Susan), John (Pat), Dave, Fabrice (Cam) & Joseph (Sylvia). Adored grandfather of 6. Proud US Navy Veteran, member of Mill River Rod & Gun Club and 55 year DEC Hunter Safety Instructor. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport, Tuesday 10 AM. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now