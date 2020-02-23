|
|
HISLOP - Faye (nee Cornicelli), age 77, passed away on January 21, 2020. Although most recently a resident of Henderson, Nevada, pieces of her heart also remain in New York. Faye is survived by her husband of 58 years, Raymond Hislop, her loving children Sharon Wozniak (John) of Massapequa Park, NY, Maria Klappa (Steven) of Littleton, CO, son Gregory of Henderson, NV, her beloved grandchildren Lindsay, Lauren & Robert Wozniak, and by many extended family members and countless friends. For over 25 years, Faye was the Office Manager for a pediatric medical practice in Rockville Centre started by Francis P. Martin, M.D. She loved babies and enjoyed watching the children of the families she served grow up around her. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020