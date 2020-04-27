Home

Resources
Faye Hochman Notice
HOCHMAN - Faye "Sucky" (Suckerman) passed away on April 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Paul who passed in 2009. The loving mother of Neil and Julie and Michael and Lori, her bigger source of joy was being grandmother to Benjamin, Miles and Becca. Sucky was the beloved daughter of Ilse Gordon and the late Nathan Suckerman and her doting in-laws the late Blanche and Louis Hochman. She was the adoring sister of Ken and Rhonda Suckerman, Jonathan and Jennifer Gordon and to Richard and the late Karen Grayson. Sucky loved the communities in which she lived and is a past president of North Shore Synagogue and Split Rock School PTA in Syosset, and served on the board of Villages West in Huntington. Donations in Sucky's memory can be made to Northwell Health Foundation's COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2020
