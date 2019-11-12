Home

Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 667-8614
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:15 AM
Ss Cyril & Methodius RC Church
Fedora Sawicki Notice
SAWICKI - Fedora on November 10, 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Milton. Loving mother of Annette Softy, Christine (Robert) DeSantis and Dennis. Cherished grandmother of Danielle DeSantis. Adoring sister of Tamara (Sergio) Campani, Maria (Vittorio) Cangi, Carla (Marcello) Pasquini, Anna (Silvano) Bracci, Sergio (Giovanna), Narciso (Franca), Mario (Laura) Vannini and the late Vanna (James) Ruggio. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Wednesday & Thursday from 2:00-4:30 & 7:00 -9:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at Ss Cyril & Methodius RC Church on Friday at 10:15 am. Interment to follow at St Charles Cemetery. boyd-caratozzolofuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 12, 2019
