Ciesinski - Felicia of Garden City Park, NY on November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Matthew. Beloved mother of Martin (Ann), Carolyn Dabrowski (John) & Ronald (Lorraine). Loving grand-mother of Kim, Martin, James, Sharon Dabrowski, Jill Dabrowski, Matthew & Jennifer Vieira. Cherished great-grandmother of 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the New Hyde Park FH 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park NY Wed. 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Thurs. St. Hedwig's Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 2, 2019