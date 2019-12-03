|
|
CIESINSKI - Felicia "Bette" of Garden City Park, NY on November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Matthew. Beloved mother of Martin (Ann), Carolyn Dabrowski (John) and Ronald (Lorraine). Loving grandmother of Kim, Martin, James, Sharon Dabrowski, Jill Dabrowski, Matthew and Jennifer Vieira. Cherished great-grandmother of 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park NY Wednesday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00am St. Hedwig's Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019