FELDMAN- Felicia (1928-2019) Felicia Feldman died May 9 at her Long Beach apartment, age 91. It was her wish to age at home, and her family, honoring that wish, kept her company. Born in Queens to Gussie and Wolf Buchsbaum, who had immigrated separately from Galicia, she had a sister, the late Charlotte Kaplan, and two brothers, David and Morton Buchsbaum, also deceased. An alumna of Brooklyn College, a book lover who had grown up bilingual with Yiddish, she married the late Paul Feldman in 1948 and went to work with him in the accounting firm that would take the name Feldman & Feldman. Deeply in love, they traveled widely. Champion cruciverbalist, an excellent and unfussy cook, she spent her life in Island Park and Long Beach, where she had many friends dear to her. She is survived by her sons Harry, Michael, and Rob; by Adrienne Plotch and Muna Ibrahim; by her grandchildren Jacqueline, Nicola, Zev, and Adam McCon-vell; by Matt Herdiech, Moyan Phillips, Amy Webster, and by great-granddaughter Minka McConvell; and by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and friends. We will miss her badly. Memorial donations can be made to the ACLU or the Farmington River Watershed Association. Published in Newsday on May 11, 2019