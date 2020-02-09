Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Philip Neri RC Church
Northport, NY
View Map
Felicita Randazzo Notice
RANDAZZO - Felicita Nicoletta "Tina" of East Northport, NY on February 6, at 91 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Cherished mother of Yvonne Formosa-Pottharst and Anthony Formosa. Treasured grandmother of Nicole Pottharst, Cristina (Andrew) Pottharst-Coles, James Pottharst, Jonathan Pottharst and Melanie Formosa and great-grandmother of Ella Francine. Visiting Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Funeral Tuesday 10:00am at St. Philip Neri RC Church - Northport. Interment at Long Island National Cemetery - Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , 125 E. Bethpage RD. Plainview,NY 11803. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020
