1/
Femmy Lundstrom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Femmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUNDSTROM - Femmy, formerly of Bellport, passed away peacefully on August 8th at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Ivar Eric Lundstrom. Devoted mother of Rena L. Gordon, Scott Lundstrom and Kent Lundstrom. Dear grandmother of four and great grandmother of two. Visitation will take place Wednesday, August 12th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Robertaccio Funeral Home, Inc. in Patchogue. Funeral Thursday 10:30 am from the funeral home. Interment in Melville Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved