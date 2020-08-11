Femmy Lundstrom

LUNDSTROM - Femmy, formerly of Bellport, passed away peacefully on August 8th at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Ivar Eric Lundstrom. Devoted mother of Rena L. Gordon, Scott Lundstrom and Kent Lundstrom. Dear grandmother of four and great grandmother of two. Visitation will take place Wednesday, August 12th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Robertaccio Funeral Home, Inc. in Patchogue. Funeral Thursday 10:30 am from the funeral home. Interment in Melville Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store