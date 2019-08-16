Home

Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home
125 W. Old Country Rd.
Hicksville, NY
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home
125 W. Old Country Rd.
Hicksville, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy RC Church
Hicksville, NY
1924 - 2019
Ferdinand Liguori Notice
Liguori - Ferdinand R. of Plainview on August 12, 2019. Predeceased by loving wife of 64 years Carmela. Proud WWII Navy veteran serving in the South Pacific. He worked for over 40 years in the aeronautics industry. Devoted father to Thomas and Donna Indovino(Robert). Predeceased by siblings Ralph, Sophie, and Cono. Cherished grandfather of Christie Olivera, Danielle Indovino Cawley(Donavon), and Shaina Indovino. Caring great-grandfather of Samantha, Alexzandra, and Mabel. Friends may call at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral mass 10:00am Monday at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church, Hicksville. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2019
