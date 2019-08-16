|
Liguori - Ferdinand R. of Plainview on August 12, 2019. Predeceased by loving wife of 64 years Carmela. Proud WWII Navy veteran serving in the South Pacific. He worked for over 40 years in the aeronautics industry. Devoted father to Thomas and Donna Indovino(Robert). Predeceased by siblings Ralph, Sophie, and Cono. Cherished grandfather of Christie Olivera, Danielle Indovino Cawley(Donavon), and Shaina Indovino. Caring great-grandfather of Samantha, Alexzandra, and Mabel. Friends may call at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral mass 10:00am Monday at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church, Hicksville. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2019