GOMEZ - Fernando, Rev. Fernando Gomez passed away March 29th 2020 in Mineola, NY at the age of 73. Rev. Gomez is survived by his loving wife Grace Gomez and his children Grace, Carlos, and Ruth; followed by his grandchildren Luke, Stephen, Elias and Giselle. He is remembered by so many through his ministry Iglesia Genesis A/D where he pastored for 36 years in the Village of Westbury, NY. All will remember him as "to know him, was to love him".Rise up and walk.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020