Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fernando Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Fernando Gomez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Fernando Gomez Notice
GOMEZ - Fernando, Rev. Fernando Gomez passed away March 29th 2020 in Mineola, NY at the age of 73. Rev. Gomez is survived by his loving wife Grace Gomez and his children Grace, Carlos, and Ruth; followed by his grandchildren Luke, Stephen, Elias and Giselle. He is remembered by so many through his ministry Iglesia Genesis A/D where he pastored for 36 years in the Village of Westbury, NY. All will remember him as "to know him, was to love him".Rise up and walk.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fernando's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -