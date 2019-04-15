Home

Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 746-6222
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:45 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Fernando R. Lucas Notice
LUCAS - Fernando R. of New Hyde Park on April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria. Devoted father of David (Sandra) Lucas and Stephanie (Corey) Washington. Dear grandfather of Emily, Ryan and Hailey. Visiting 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm Monday, Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Avenue, Mineola. Funeral Mass 9:45 am Tuesday, Corpus Christi Church. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery. Fernando was a proud supporter of sporting clube de Portugal and lifelong sportingvista. Lover of cigars, chocolate mousse and the beach. Memorials to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research. MichaelJ.Fox.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2019
