|
|
MERBER- Fillmore Arnold 'Fill' on May 5, 2020 at age 93. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of Michael, Mitchell (Vicki) and Marc. Devoted grandfather of Adam , Kyle and Casey. Dear brother of the late Peggy Mitchell.It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Dad, Fill Merber, who left us peacefully last night in our original family home in Woodmere. Dad was a lifelong Five Towner. Having grown up in Woodmere, he attended Lawrence Public Schools and spent most summers at the clubs in Atlantic Beach. Dad was 93 years old and still had his ponytail! Dad married the love of his life, Mary Yannello, in 1953. They raised the three of us (Michael, Mitchell, and Marc) with love and fun and affection that we will always appreciate. We will cherish those memories of the Five Towns from back in the day. Mom passed away in 2017 and he missed her by his side every day since then. Dad also had three grandchildren (Adam, Kyle, and Casey) who were loved and adored, with overflowing photo albums to prove it. Dad lived his life to the fullest! Fill served in the US Navy in WWII after lying about his age to enlist at 17. He played drums in a jazz trio for many years (local spots like Goldies, the Six Pence, and Peter's Restaurant). He sold storm windows door to door before entering the life insurance business there, he became an extraordinarily successful agent, rising to Hall of Fame status with Home Life. He also collected stamps for a time, but his favorite pastime was always tanning on the beach in his famous Speedo. Mom and Dad spent their retirement years vacationing for months at a time at the Moana Surfrider Hotel in Oahu, Hawaii. There, they were treated like royalty by the entire resort staff. We used to say the lobby was their living room, the snack bar was their kitchen, and all the guests were just visiting Mom and Dad to see how they were doing. While we will not be doing any sort of service anytime soon, we plan to hold a memorial at some point in the future when it becomes possible to do so. Our family thanks everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and mem-ories at this difficult time.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020