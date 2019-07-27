|
|
GATELY - Fletcher J. on July 25, 2019 of Malverne. Beloved husband of Rosemary. Devoted father of Brian, Heather (Alfredo) Dolgetta and Meghann (John) Jakubowski. Fond brother of Judy. Cher-ished grandfather of Nicolina, Alfredo, Carla, John and Alexander. Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home, (Anthony J. Walsh & Son) 330 Hempstead Ave. (1/2 Mi. So. SS Pkway, Ext. 17 So.) Malverne. Visitation Sunday 7-9 pm and Monday 2-4 and 7- 9 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45 am. St. Thomas the Apostle Chapel (875 Hempstead Ave.) West Hempstead. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery (111 Old Country Rd) Westbury.
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019