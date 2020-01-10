|
SCHIERHORST - Flora (Nee: LeTellier) longtime resident of Sea Cliff, NY on January 9, 2020 at the age of 105. Beloved wife of the late Herbert H. Loving mother of Herbert W. Schierhorst (the late Florence and his significant other; Olga Scileppi), David Schierhorst (Linda Wagner), and Violet Janet Donohue (the late Hugh). Cherished grand- mother of Zachary (Emily Breen), James, Robert, Cathy and the late Dean and great - grandmother of Dean. Also survived by Joy Hood, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Friday 4 8 pm, Whitting Funeral home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head NY, 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Service Saturday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Roslyn Cemetery, Roslyn, NY. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Flora to Volunteers for Wildlife https://www.volunteersforwildlife.org
Published in Newsday on Jan. 10, 2020