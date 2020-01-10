Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Flora (LeTellier) Schierhorst

Flora (LeTellier) Schierhorst Notice
SCHIERHORST - Flora (Nee: LeTellier) longtime resident of Sea Cliff, NY on January 9, 2020 at the age of 105. Beloved wife of the late Herbert H. Loving mother of Herbert W. Schierhorst (the late Florence and his significant other; Olga Scileppi), David Schierhorst (Linda Wagner), and Violet Janet Donohue (the late Hugh). Cherished grand- mother of Zachary (Emily Breen), James, Robert, Cathy and the late Dean and great - grandmother of Dean. Also survived by Joy Hood, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Friday 4 8 pm, Whitting Funeral home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head NY, 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Service Saturday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Roslyn Cemetery, Roslyn, NY. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Flora to Volunteers for Wildlife https://www.volunteersforwildlife.org
Published in Newsday on Jan. 10, 2020
