1/
FLORENCE ) (FOX) DUTHIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FLORENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUTHIE - Florence (nee Fox), on November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Rosemary (William Schoen), Charles (Matilda), and Elizabeth (Eric Huenger). Adoring grandmother of Alison (James), Daniel, John, Joseph, and Kristin. Dear sister of John Fox. Reposing at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massa- pequa. Visiting, Monday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass, Tuesday 9:45 a.m., at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment, Calverton National Cemetery. JamesFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
Maria Regina RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
5165414000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved