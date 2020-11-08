DUTHIE - Florence (nee Fox), on November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Rosemary (William Schoen), Charles (Matilda), and Elizabeth (Eric Huenger). Adoring grandmother of Alison (James), Daniel, John, Joseph, and Kristin. Dear sister of John Fox. Reposing at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massa- pequa. Visiting, Monday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass, Tuesday 9:45 a.m., at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment, Calverton National Cemetery. JamesFuneralHome.com