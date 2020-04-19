Home

Florence A. Marcus

MARCUS - Florence A., 89, of Huntington passed away on April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Warren Marcus. She will always be adored as the mother of Paula Marcus and Cynthia (and John) Reilly and David (and Wendy) Marcus: and the loving grandmother of Jack and Amy Reilly and Anna and Jane Marcus. Her vivacious and outgoing personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations can be made to Birthright of Israel in Florence's name and would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
