Florence (Szymanski) Borger

Florence (Szymanski) Borger Notice
BORGER - Florence (nee Szymanski) of New Hyde Park, NY passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2020. Devoted wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Debra (Kevin), Denise (Donald) and Diane (Turlough). Cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn, Christopher, Joseph (Christina), Jillian, Brendan and Ciaran. Adored great grandmother to Gracie. Flo was a beloved member of the Floral Park Pool for many years and she will be missed by her many friends there. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the New Hyde Park Funeral Home. wwwnhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2020
Read More
Share memories or express condolences below.
