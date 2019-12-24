Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Florence Christie-Doherty Notice
CHRISTIE-DOHERTY - Florence R., of Greenlawn, on December 22, 2019, 93 years of age. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of William Christie Jr., (Patty), Linda Wilson (Brian), Barbara McLean (Christopher). Patty Christi, and Caroline Gulotta (Ronald). Cherished grand-mother of Katie McGinn (Casey), Billy Christie III, Patrick Christie, Christie Bonasera (John), Brian Wilson (Bridget), Jaime Pochtrager (Daniel), Megan Sorvino (Vic), Andrew Gulotta, Christian Gulotta, Caileigh Gulotta, and Caroline Gulotta. Adored great-grandmother of Liam, Zach, Jack, Charlie, and Finn. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Thursday 2-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 10am, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Greenlawn. Private cremation to follow. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 24, 2019
