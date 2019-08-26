Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church
East Northport, NY
Florence Cincotta Notice
CINCOTTA - Florence J.of East Northport, on August 24, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Angela (Tony) Ladolcetta, the late Salvatore, Susan Cincotta, Joseph (Jeannie) and Angelo (Judy). Cherished grandmother of seven. Visitation will be Tuesday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 26, 2019
