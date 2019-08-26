|
CINCOTTA - Florence J.of East Northport, on August 24, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Angela (Tony) Ladolcetta, the late Salvatore, Susan Cincotta, Joseph (Jeannie) and Angelo (Judy). Cherished grandmother of seven. Visitation will be Tuesday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 26, 2019