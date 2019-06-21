|
DUNN- Florence K. 96, long time resident of St. James on June 17, 2019. Predeceased by her spouse Alick Belot and son Gerard Belot. Her spouse George Dunn and his son Andrew (Carol) Dunn. She is survived by her step-children George (Linda) Dunn, Margaret Dunn, John (Raeann) Dunn. She is also survived by her nieces Sandra Dittman, Audrey Aringer, Nannine Stufkosky, Lori Stanick, Cheryl Ruggiero and nephew Louis Belot. Friends may call at St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road, Rt. 25 on Sunday 2-6 PM. Funeral Mass monday 11:15 AM at Sts. Philip and James R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Smithtown, NY. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 21, 2019