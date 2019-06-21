Home

POWERED BY

Services
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
(631) 584-5200
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:15 AM
Sts. Philip and James R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Dunn

Notice Condolences Flowers

Florence Dunn Notice
DUNN- Florence K. 96, long time resident of St. James on June 17, 2019. Predeceased by her spouse Alick Belot and son Gerard Belot. Her spouse George Dunn and his son Andrew (Carol) Dunn. She is survived by her step-children George (Linda) Dunn, Margaret Dunn, John (Raeann) Dunn. She is also survived by her nieces Sandra Dittman, Audrey Aringer, Nannine Stufkosky, Lori Stanick, Cheryl Ruggiero and nephew Louis Belot. Friends may call at St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road, Rt. 25 on Sunday 2-6 PM. Funeral Mass monday 11:15 AM at Sts. Philip and James R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Smithtown, NY. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.