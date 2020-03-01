|
GIGLIO - Florence E. passed on Feb. 27, 2020 at the age of 85. Longtime resident of Plainview, NY. Loving wife of the late Dominick. Devoted mother of Dominick and Denise (Lenny). Adored grandmother of Brittany (Kevin), Nicholas, Taylor, Matthew and Morgan. She is survived by sisters and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 655 Old Country Road, Plainview NY. Visitation Tues 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Service Tues. 8 pm in Funeral Home. Interment Wed., St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020