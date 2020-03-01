Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
(516) 938-4311
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
8:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Giglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence E. Giglio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence E. Giglio Notice
GIGLIO - Florence E. passed on Feb. 27, 2020 at the age of 85. Longtime resident of Plainview, NY. Loving wife of the late Dominick. Devoted mother of Dominick and Denise (Lenny). Adored grandmother of Brittany (Kevin), Nicholas, Taylor, Matthew and Morgan. She is survived by sisters and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 655 Old Country Road, Plainview NY. Visitation Tues 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Service Tues. 8 pm in Funeral Home. Interment Wed., St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -