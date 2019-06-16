|
|
MANNING - Florence E., 92, of Carmel and Seaford, NY passed away on June 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Michael J. Manning, both formerly of Hempstead and Bell-more, New York. She is survived her children, Kathleen Valletta McMorrow and Joann Manning-Baker (Jeffrey), nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and her sister Gina Toscano. Predeceased by her sons Michael J. Manning and Neil T. Manning, and by her brother Albert Diorio. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19th from 5-8 p.m. at Cargain Funeral Home, 10 Fowler Ave., Carmel, NY 10512 (845)225-3672 and Thursday, June 20th from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at Charles Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Sea-ford, NY 11783 (516)785-3380. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am on Friday, June 21st at St. William the Abbot Church, 2000 Jackson Avenue Seaford, NY 11783. Interment will be private. Arrangements under the direction of the Cargain Funeral Homes, Inc. (845)225-3672
Published in Newsday on June 16, 2019