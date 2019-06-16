Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. William the Abbot Church
2000 Jackson Avenue
Seaford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence E. Manning

Notice Condolences Flowers

Florence E. Manning Notice
MANNING - Florence E., 92, of Carmel and Seaford, NY passed away on June 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Michael J. Manning, both formerly of Hempstead and Bell-more, New York. She is survived her children, Kathleen Valletta McMorrow and Joann Manning-Baker (Jeffrey), nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and her sister Gina Toscano. Predeceased by her sons Michael J. Manning and Neil T. Manning, and by her brother Albert Diorio. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19th from 5-8 p.m. at Cargain Funeral Home, 10 Fowler Ave., Carmel, NY 10512 (845)225-3672 and Thursday, June 20th from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at Charles Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Sea-ford, NY 11783 (516)785-3380. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am on Friday, June 21st at St. William the Abbot Church, 2000 Jackson Avenue Seaford, NY 11783. Interment will be private. Arrangements under the direction of the Cargain Funeral Homes, Inc. (845)225-3672
Published in Newsday on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Download Now