Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Eilers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Eilers


1922 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Florence Eilers Notice
EILERS - Florence Coyne, 96, of Huntington, on April 17, 2019. Retired teacher from the South Huntington School District. Beloved wife of the late Howard. Loving mother of Janet Hanifan (Jack) and Suzanne Clark (George). Cherished grandmother of Bridget Cullen (William), Kathryn Golden (Garret), George Clark V (Rebecca), and Caroline Amonson (Kyle). Devoted great-grandmother of 9. Visitation Monday 9 AM to 10:30 AM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass Monday 10:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now