|
|
EILERS - Florence Coyne, 96, of Huntington, on April 17, 2019. Retired teacher from the South Huntington School District. Beloved wife of the late Howard. Loving mother of Janet Hanifan (Jack) and Suzanne Clark (George). Cherished grandmother of Bridget Cullen (William), Kathryn Golden (Garret), George Clark V (Rebecca), and Caroline Amonson (Kyle). Devoted great-grandmother of 9. Visitation Monday 9 AM to 10:30 AM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass Monday 10:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 20, 2019