Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Sts. Philip & James R.C. Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Florence Fahey / Manning Notice
Fahey / Manning - Florence "Joan" age 90 of St. James, NY passed peacefully on February 6, 2020. Beloved Wife of Roger. Loving Mother of Kathleen (Terence) Warehime, Jack Manning, Mark (Cindy) Manning, Paula Armioia, the late Roseann Fugit, Susan (Brian) Morrissey, the late John (Jennifer) Fahey, Steven Fahey & Joann (John) Lanza. Adored Grandma- Mema of 21. Cherished Great-Grandma- Mema of 14. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Saturday 7-9PM & Sunday 2-5 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass 10AM Monday at Sts. Philip & James R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd. Suite 114 Farmingdale, NY 11735. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2020
