FOX - Florence , beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 29. She was 88 years old. Florence was born to immigrant parents in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. An exceptional student, she was the first woman in her family to attend college, graduating Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in education from Brooklyn College. She married the late Gerald S.(Jerry) Fox in 1953 and moved to Bethpage, NY, where they raised three daughters and resided happily for the rest of their lives. A loving wife and mother, Florence also worked as a teacher, engaged in community service as an active member of the League of Women Voters, and earned a Master's in Education from Queens College. She later became a career counselor in Nassau County, preparing and enabling the chronically unemployed to obtain gainful employment, often for the very first time. She cherished the many letters she received from her clients attesting to the lasting, positive impact she had on their lives. She was devoted to family and her many friends and was a superb entertainer and cook, joyfully hosting numerous dinner parties and holiday celebrations. Florence continued working well past retirement age, only stopping when her beloved husband of 62 years, who was president emeritus of the Gustav Mahler Society of New York, became ill. Following Jerry's death in 2015, Florence continued to embrace life, celebrating the marriages of 3 more grandchildren and the births of 5 great-grandchildren. Florence is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Rena and Steven Klosk of NYC, Dr. Janis Fox and Dr. Richard Corn of Brookline, MA, and Shari Tsivya Fox- Dobuler and Avi Dobuler of Ramat Beit Shemesh, Israel, as well as grandchildren Joshua Klosk (Allison Becker), Dr. Melissa Klosk (Michael Levy), Julia Klosk, Micaela Corn, Aaron Corn, Jared Corn, Dr. Eliezer Kinberg (Dr. Belen Lowery-Kinberg), Shaina Tryfus (Eli Tryfus), Miriam Hughes (Baruch Hughes) and 5 great-grandchildren. Florence loved deeply and was deeply loved. She inspired everyone she met to be their best self, and in so doing, made the world a better place. Donations can be sent to: Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation (www.sjogrens.org) Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research (www.alzinfo.org) Jewish Federation of Northern NJ (www.JFNNJ.org)
