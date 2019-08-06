|
GOMMO- Florence, "Betty," of Sayville, on July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William. Cherished mother of Susan Brosnan (Patrick), Paul (Joni), William (Allison), Capt. David (Patricia), and the late James. Devoted grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 2. Caring sister of Rose Ann and Mae. Reposing Thursday, August 8th, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Chapel Service Friday, August 9th at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019