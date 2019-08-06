Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Gommo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Gommo


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Florence Gommo Notice
GOMMO- Florence, "Betty," of Sayville, on July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William. Cherished mother of Susan Brosnan (Patrick), Paul (Joni), William (Allison), Capt. David (Patricia), and the late James. Devoted grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 2. Caring sister of Rose Ann and Mae. Reposing Thursday, August 8th, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Chapel Service Friday, August 9th at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Download Now