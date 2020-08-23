Florence Harvey

HARVEY- Florence of Virginia Beach, VA. Formerly of Med- ford, NY on August 17, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Francis Harvey. Loving father of Cathleen (Daniel) Sorady, Richard and Kenneth. Proud grandmother of Erin (Tom) Voska, Ashley (Chuck) Moyer, Ellyse (Daylan) Howell and Laura (Zach) McKenzie. Cherished great-grandmother of Jake and Charlotte Howell, Mikayla and Jackson McKenzie and Brooklyn Moyer. Reposing Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Robertaccio Funeral Home, Inc. 85 Rte. 112, Patchogue, NY. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30am at St. Sylvester's Church, Medford NY. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 23, 2020.