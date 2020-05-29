HOLDAMPF - Florence A long time resident of Wan-tagh, died on Tuesday, the 26th of May. Born in NYC in 1930, Florence lived through interesting times, married her loving husband Frank (dec-eased 2012) and raised a loving family on Long Island.She was a longtime member of the Memorare Council Knights of Columbus and was honored to serve as President of the Columbiettes and cherished the many friendships she made through the organization.Florence was preceded in death by her husband Frank and is survived by her three children Kathleen, Christine, and Frank and their spouses Jay, Steve, and Dawn, her seven grandchildren, David, Brienne, Jaime, Alexa, Cara, Caitlin, and Olivia, and her great grandchild, Ernie.Services will be held for family members at the Wantagh Abbey Funeral Home with burial at St. Charles Cemetery. A memorial will be at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store