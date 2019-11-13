Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:45 AM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Melville Cemetery
CORSA - Florence J., 97, of Cold Spring Harbor passed peacefully surrounded by her family on November 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Elwood L. Loving mother of Beverly Pokorny (John) and Elwood (Susan). Cherished grandmother of John M. Pokorny (Bethany) and great grandmother of Matthew and Reese Pokorny. Florence was a past member of CSH Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. She loved bingo, slot machines and trips upstate to see the changing leaves in the fall. Family gathering at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Saturday 10:45 AM. Interment to follow at Melville Cemetery at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to CSHFD Rescue Squad in her memory. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019
