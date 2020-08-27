Florence Jendras

JENDRAS - Florence, 98 of Rockville Centre, NY, formerly of Greenpoint, Brooklyn, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 at the age of 98. She was predeceased by her loving husband Stanley. She is the loving mother of her sons Ronald and his wife Peggy and Gary and his wife Joanne. She is the grandmother to Christopher, Karen, Kristen and David. She is the great-grandmother to Ryan, Emily and Matthew. Florence was an active member of the Maple Pointe Assisted Living facility of Rockville Centre, acting as member of the welcoming committee and President of the Ladies Red Hat Society. Visitation is at the Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Ave., Garden City, NY. Hours are Friday, 2PM 6PM. Funeral Services will be Saturday, 9:30AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Garden City. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.