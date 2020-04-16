Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-6700
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Klotsche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Klotsche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Klotsche Notice
KLOTSCHE-Florence, 93, Bayside, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 after a brief illness in Oyster Bay, NY. Florence was predeceased by her devoted husband, John Howard. She is lovingly remembered by her 4 children, John, Robert, Keith, and Susan; 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Florence was an extraordinary woman who deeply loved her family. She was a woman of great faith who served as the Director of the Altar Guild of All Saints Episcopal Church in Bayside, NY. She was an avid reader who would often complete a book weekly. Florence loved to tell stories and share a joke with others. Arrangements are entrusted to the DeVine Funeral Home in Oyster Bay. Visitation is private and her interment will be at St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Parkinson Place, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, Florida 34232.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -