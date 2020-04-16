|
|
KLOTSCHE-Florence, 93, Bayside, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 after a brief illness in Oyster Bay, NY. Florence was predeceased by her devoted husband, John Howard. She is lovingly remembered by her 4 children, John, Robert, Keith, and Susan; 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Florence was an extraordinary woman who deeply loved her family. She was a woman of great faith who served as the Director of the Altar Guild of All Saints Episcopal Church in Bayside, NY. She was an avid reader who would often complete a book weekly. Florence loved to tell stories and share a joke with others. Arrangements are entrusted to the DeVine Funeral Home in Oyster Bay. Visitation is private and her interment will be at St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Parkinson Place, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, Florida 34232.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020