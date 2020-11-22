1/
Florence Kotowski
1926 - 2020
KOTOWSKI - Florence 9-11-1926 - 11-14-2020 -"Flo" Kotowski of East Meadow, NY joined her mother, father, sister, and daughter in heaven on November 14, 2020, due to complications from COVID. Flo was an amazing mother who raised six children on her own. Flo was also known as "Tootsie", "Flobelle" and "Cookie". She was a lifelong nurse who began her career as a member of the Army Cadet Nursing Corps. She finished her career almost 40 years later as the Head IV Nurse, a department she started, at Nassau County Medical Center now known as Nassau University Medical Center or NUMC in East Meadow. Born to her loving parents Josie and Nick Kuchta in Jamaica, NY she was one of two girls including her sister Junie. Flo moved to East Meadow, NY in 1951 and has been there ever since. She was a lifetime parishioner at St. Raphael's Church in East Meadow. Flo was loved by everyone she came into contact with including all of her awesome neighbors on Chester Drive. She loved all sports including golf, soccer, football, baseball, and lacrosse. However, she was a huge New York Islanders fan-season ticket holder and she saw the Islanders win four Stanley Cups in a row all celebrated by blowing her Stanley Cup brass horn. Flo is survived by her children Michael, Matt, Noel, Susan, and David, her grandchildren Kristi, Victoria, Katie, and Allie and her great-grandchildren Giana and Rocco. Flo was the unofficial mayor of East Meadow and she will be missed by everyone. Family will receive friends Monday, from 2-4 pm and 6-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY 11554. A service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Raphael's Church, 600 Newbridge Road in East Meadow, NY at 9:45 a.m. Interment will be at St. Charles Cemetery,Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Joseph's Indian School, www.stjo.org www.osheafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 22, 2020.
