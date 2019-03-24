|
|
MANINGO - Florence of Cen- tereach, NY on March 23, 2019. Longtime employee of the Smithtown School District Athletic Dept. Beloved wife of the late Martin A. Maningo. Loving mother of Alane (Brian) Dugan, Sheryl (Raymond Rothamel) Maningo, Mark (Kelly) Maningo & Glenn (Jane) Maningo. Cherished grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of two & one on the way. Dear sister of Marilyn Zerrillo, Emily Marek & the late Evelyn Hubbs. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Hawkins & Davis Funeral Home, 17 Manor Rd., Smith-town, NY. Religious service Tuesday 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Wednesday 11:00 am at funeral home with interment to follow at Smith-town Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to in memory of Florence.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2019