Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Montojo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Montojo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Montojo Notice
MONTOJO - Florence L. of Farmingdale on July 8, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Edward, Anita Iken and Nancy DeRiso (Carmine). Cherished grandmother of Christine, Nicholas, Alexandra, Danielle and Emily and great-grandmother of Adler. Beloved sister of the late Salvatore Grippo and Mary Moffett. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday 2-5pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Funeral Mass 10am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Care Network or are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
Download Now