MONTOJO - Florence L. of Farmingdale on July 8, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Edward, Anita Iken and Nancy DeRiso (Carmine). Cherished grandmother of Christine, Nicholas, Alexandra, Danielle and Emily and great-grandmother of Adler. Beloved sister of the late Salvatore Grippo and Mary Moffett. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday 2-5pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Funeral Mass 10am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Care Network or are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on July 9, 2019